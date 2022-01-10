Apple Card account verification considered harmful.

My wife was startled awake from her nap by her iPhone’s ring. She answered, groggily. The caller informed her that they were calling from Apple, and needed to verify her account. This made a sort of sense, because just the day prior, she’d communicated with customer support about a problem with our new, Apple-branded credit card. The caller said they’d be sending her a text message, and could she please read the verification number? The text message arrived immediately, and my wife dutifully read off the six-digit number. The caller thanked her and hung up.

As she finished waking up, she realized this seemed strange, on a few levels.

It’s not just strange: it’s a well known scam.

I’m going to give away the ending here. It wasn’t a scam. This was a legitimate call, legitimately representing Apple.

Here’s how this scam works. The criminal selects a target, from a list of known customers thanks to a prior data breach of First Bank of New York (to invent an example). He tees up First Bank of New York’s “reset your password” functionality, which is designed to help out customers who have gotten locked out of their accounts. It will send a text message to their phone number of record, which they can type into the website to verify their identity, and then select a new password. He then calls the target, claiming to be with First Bank of New York, but could they please verify their identity? And he clicks that “Submit” button on First Bank of New York’s “reset your password page,” triggering a text message to his target. The target dutifully reads off the number, the criminal types it in, and, boom, he has access to the target’s bank account.

This, obviously, was what happened here. I set to work immediately, examining her call log and the text message, to figure out who was stealing what from us, to try to act before they could.

The text message from Apple, along with me trying and failing to tease more information out of the service.

Within a couple of minutes, I realized that the one and only thing that could be relied on here was the text message. The scam would only work with a text message actually triggered by a real service. Apple doesn’t confirm identities with text messages, but instead with an OS-level service. So it couldn’t be Apple.

I had two clues to go on: the short code (87175) and “GS.” Friends immediately helped me brainstorm what “GS” could be, and one suggestion (Goldman Sachs) seemed plausible, since LexisNexis’ identity verification service uses that short code, and that was a sensible vendor relationship.

The Apple Card is with Goldman Sachs. Somebody was stealing our credit card! I immediately locked our cards, which is a trivial setting on iOS, and my wife called the Apple Card’s support number to report the fraud.

That was when the employee at the support number—an apparent Goldman Sachs employee—provided some surprising information: the call had been legitimate. Goldman Sachs, in Apple’s name, had used a classic identity-theft ruse.

My wife asked what the purpose of the phone call was and she was told that it was to verify her identity. …What? They’d done that just a month prior, when we opened the account. And their text message went to the very phone number that they were calling! The text message added nothing! The message itself, from “GS,” while the phone call claims to be from Apple, is further confusing. The call did absolutely nothing to verify my wife’s identity, nor could it possibly have done so, as designed.

This is what Apple’s legitimate verification code service looks like.

Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaching customers that it’s not just OK, but actually necessary to read verification codes out to strangers who call on the phone.

I’m appalled. Obviously, Apple knows better than to employ a pattern common to fraud (I’m aware of no other aspect in their business where they’d allow something like this), but Goldman Sachs should know better, too. I’ve had an American Express for many years, and every interaction I’ve ever had with them including several cases of fraud, was handled flawlessly. Their security practices are top-notch. I’d assumed that was industry standard, but clearly I was wrong. I’d assumed that Apple’s involvement with the Apple Card would lead to extraordinary security practices, but clearly I was wrong about that, too.

I’d intended to switch from American Express to the Apple Card over the next few months, but now that doesn’t seem like a good idea.